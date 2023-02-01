Local

Concerts

Beyoncé Announces She's Coming to Gillette Stadium on Her 2023 Renaissance World Tour

Beyonce joins a growing number of starts planning stops at Gillette this year, including Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift

By Matt Fortin

Right off the heels of her smash album, "Renaissance," Beyoncé announced she's hitting the road in 2023, including a stop in Massachusetts.

The Renaissance World Tour, which is set to kick off in Stockholm, Sweden on May 10, will come to Gillette Stadium on Aug. 1, according to the pop superstar's website.

Beyoncé posted a tour promo photo on her Instagram on Wednesday morning, featuring her sitting on a glittering horse, with her head tilted down in a matching cowboy hat and ensemble.

The post garnered over 2 million likes in under an hour, with fans expressing excitement and hope that tickets aren't too pricey.

"Rennaissance" is Beyoncé's seventh studio album and was released in July, spawning critical and commercial success, including number one positions on the Hot 100 and Billboard 200 charts.

Click here to see the full list of tour dates.

