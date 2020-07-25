Police are investigating the death of a bicyclist who was struck by a car on Route 3A in Scituate, Massachusetts, Friday.

The bicyclist was fatally injured in the accident, which happened around 6:30 p.m., according to Scituate police. The operator of the motor vehicle was transported from the crash site with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation by the Scituate Police Department and Massachusetts State Police.

No further information was immediately available.