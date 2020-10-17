Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

Bicyclist Struck by Car in Marblehead

The victim, in their 30s, was taken by medical helicopter to an area hospital with serious injuries, according to the Marblehead Fire Department.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

NBC Universal, Inc.

A bicyclist was seriously injured Saturday when they were struck by a vehicle in Marblehead, Massachusetts.

The victim, identified by the Marblehead Fire Department as a person in their 30s, was taken by medical helicopter to an area hospital with serious injuries. There was no immediate update on the extent of the victim's injuries.

Officials say a passerby walked into the fire department to report the pedestrian accident that occurred around 4 p.m. at Pleasant Street and Mohawk Road.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

coronavirus 4 hours ago

COVID Death Toll Surpasses 9,500 in Mass.; 21 More Deaths, 550 New Cases Reported

weather new england 7 hours ago

Clear, Cold Night With Heavy Frost, Freeze Before Beautiful Sunday

A bicycle could be seen on its side at the crash scene, which was sectioned off with yellow police tape.

Fire officials did not say if the driver remained at the scene, or if that person will face any charges.

Massachusetts State Police and Marblehead police both responded to the crash.

The incident is under investigation.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsMarbleheadpedestrian accidentbike crash
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us