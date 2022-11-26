Biden, Family Hit Nantucket Stores for Some Holiday Shopping

President Joe Biden has gone holiday shopping on the Massachusetts resort island where he spends Thanksgiving.

He patronized smaller independently owned stores on what the retail industry has called “Small Business Saturday.”

Biden, his wife, Jill, and daughter Ashley went from store to store on Main Street in downtown Nantucket, lingering at Polo Ralph Lauren, Murray’s Toggery Shop and The Black Dog, among other establishments.

The president’s son Hunter and his wife, Melissa, were also shopping with their 2-year-old son, Beau. Biden emerged from The Black Dog holding a small brown paper shopping bag.

The White House had no immediate comment on the president’s purchases.