Biden to nominate acting US attorney for Mass. for full-time role

Joshua Levy, who has been serving as acting U.S. attorney for Massachusetts since Rachael Rollins resigned in May, will be nominated to stay on the job without the acting prefix.

The White House announced Wednesday morning that President Joe Biden intends to send Levy's nomination to the U.S. Senate along with the nomination of a U.S. attorney for the Districts of Guam and Northern Mariana Islands. The White House said Levy and the other nominee "were chosen for their devotion to enforcing the law, their professionalism, their experience and credentials, their dedication to pursuing equal justice for all, and their commitment to the independence of the Department of Justice."

Levy first worked in the U.S. attorney's office from 1997 to 2004 -- under former U.S. Attorneys Donald Stern and Michael Sullivan -- as an assistant U.S. attorney in the criminal division's economic crimes unit where he prosecuted crimes including health care fraud, securities and investor fraud, terrorism financing and environmental crimes.

Before returning to the office in early 2022 as first assistant U.S. attorney under Rollins, he was a partner at Ropes & Gray LLP, where he specialized in white-collar and complex civil litigation, and co-chair of the firm's global Litigation and Enforcement Practice Group.

Rollins resigned on May 19 as federal investigators concluded that the former Suffolk County district attorney attempted to derail the reelection of her successor by using her influence and resources as U.S. attorney and described in watchdog reports a pattern of alleged wrongdoing that ranged from Rollins lying under oath to soliciting free Celtics tickets for a youth team. Levy, as first assistant U.S. attorney, was elevated to serve as acting U.S. attorney upon her departure.

A graduate of Georgetown University Law Center, Levy holds a bachelor's degree from Brown University and was a law clerk for Judge Harold Herman Greene with the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

“We are pleased that President Biden has nominated Joshua Levy and are confident he will faithfully serve the people of Massachusetts as U.S. Attorney. We urge the Senate to swiftly confirm him," U.S. Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey said in a statement Wednesday.