Bishop Feehan Hockey Player A.J. Quetta Named Honorary Fan Banner Captain at Bruins Game

Thousands packed TD Garden on Saturday to watch the Bruins win against the Islanders as the arena returned to full capacity, but one teen's presence made the night even more special.

Bishop Feehan High School senior A.J. Quetta was named Honorary Fan Banner Captain during Saturday's game.

Quetta returned home this month after spending three months in an Atlanta rehabilitation facility recovering from a spinal cord injury he suffered during a varsity hockey game that in January that left him paralyzed.

“It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” A.J. Quetta told WJAR. “I couldn’t be happier with the way it went.”

“I came here knowing the crowd was going to be bumping tonight for the full capacity and it definitely did, absolutely, 100%,” Quetta said.

The Boston Bruins tweeted a photo of the moment the announcement was made and called him, "the ultimate symbol of strength."