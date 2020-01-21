A decades-old hotel restaurant that focuses on Japanese food is shutting down.

According to a couple of sources, Bisuteki Japanese Steak House in Revere is closing, with a Patch article mentioning that its last day in operation will be January 30. The Squire Road restaurant, which is located within the Four Points Sheraton Boston Logan hotel, first opened more than 40 years ago and is known in part for its tableside grilling of meats along with its variety of sushi offerings. A Facebook post from Boston's Wicked North Shore page indicates that the dining spot is affiliated with Bisuteki Tokyo Japanese Steak House in Cambridge and locations of Tokyo Japanese Steakhouses in Braintree, Newton, and Saugus, with all four of these restaurants remaining open.

The address for Bisuteki Japanese Steak House in Revere is 407 Squire Road, Revere, MA, 02151. Its website can be found at http://www.bisutekirevere.com/

by Marc Hurwitz (Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston)