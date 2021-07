You've heard of the Red Lobster...

...now get ready for the blue lobster.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

A lobsterman named Toby working for Captain Joe and Sons made the rare discovery off the shores of Gloucester, Massachusetts.

After bringing the crustacean to shore for some photo ops, Toby decided to release the blue lobster back to sea.

According to the Lobster Institute at the University of Maine, the odds of finding a blue lobster are about 1 in 200 million.

Looks like it'll be a Red Lobster night after all.