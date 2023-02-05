BMW Driver ‘All Over the Road' Killed in Route 3A Crash Near Hingham Shipyard

An alleged erratic driver was killed in a violent crash Sunday evening on Route 3A near the shipyard in Hingham, Massachusetts, police announced.

Hingham police say someone called them just before 4:45 p.m. to report that a car driving westbound on Lincoln Street was "all over the road." As officers were heading toward the area, the BMW crashed at the intersection of Shipyard Drive.

Responding officers found the driver trapped inside his car, and he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. There were no passengers in the BMW.

The man's name has not been released pending notification of his family.

According to police, a preliminary investigation reveals the BMW was traveling west on Lincoln Street when it crossed over Shipyard Drive, onto the sidewalk and slammed into the base of a large traffic signal post.

The impact sent pieces of the car across Lincoln Street and onto a grassy area along the roadway, which then caught fire. Hingham firefighters extinguished the grass fire, police said. No other cars were damaged.

Photos provided by the police department show debris littering the roadway, with the car's engine block on the sidewalk. Part of Lincoln Street was closed until 9:15 p.m. to accommodate the on-scene investigation and cleanup.

Police have not said what may have caused the fatal wreck. All aspects of the crash remain under investigation.