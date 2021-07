Massachusetts State Police are investigating after a body was found along Route 1 in Lynnfield on Friday morning.

A passing motorist called state police around 7:45 a.m. to report that they had seen a body on the shoulder of Route 1 north by the former Fat Cactus restaurant.

State police responded to the scene and found a deceased male.

The right lane of Route 1 north is currently closed at the scene as state police detectives investigate.

No further information was immediately available.