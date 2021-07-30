Provincetown COVID Cluster Reportedly Among Reasons Behind CDC Reversing Mask Guidelines

Findings from the investigation into Provincetown COVID-19 outbreak helped formulate the CDC's decision to recommend that all Americans, even if they are vaccinated, wear masks indoors, according to an internal report by the agency.

An internal CDC document obtained by The Washington Post cites preliminary data suggesting that the Delta variant is as contagious as the chickenpox, and even able to spread among vaccinated people.

The report cited the COVID-19 Provincetown outbreak during the July 4 weekend, where more than 850 people were infected with COVID-19, some with the Delta variant. Among those living in Massachusetts, 74% of them were fully vaccinated, yet officials said the majority reported mild symptoms of the disease. Seven people were hospitalized.

An investigation by the state's public health department, which was cited in the CDC report, found that those who were vaccinated were transmitting the virus to other vaccinated people.

Many experts say the goal should be shifting the focus from mild case counts to preventing serious disease or death.

"If they’re lucky -- and most people are -- they have what looks like a common cold or allergies or sometimes no symptoms at all," said Dr. Shira Doron of Tufts Medical Center.

Even with breakthrough cases, vaccines are still doing their job by preventing serious illness, said Doron.

"It sometimes allows COVID to cause some symptoms in the upper respiratory tract," said Doron. "It rarely allows that COVID to get down into your lower respiratory tract , into your lungs and other organs."