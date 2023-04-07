Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Fall River

Body Found Floating in Taunton River in Fall River, DA Says

No foul play is suspected, authorities said

By Marc Fortier

Police lights
NBC Connecticut

Authorities are investigating after a body was found floating in the Taunton River in Fall River, Massachusetts, on Thursday.

Around 6 p.m. Thursday, Fall River police and emergency medical services were called to the shore of the Taunton River near Atlantic Avenue, the Bristol District Attorney's Office said. Bystanders reported they had located the fully-clothed body of a man floating a short distance offshore.

Police were able to recover the body and identify the man as 64-year-old John Boday of Fall River. He was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical personnel.

No foul play is suspected, the district attorney's office said.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The matter is being investigated by state and Fall River police.

No further details were released.

More Massachusetts stories

Massachusetts 2 hours ago

1st Ocean Fish Farm Proposed for East Coast Off New England

Rowley 6 hours ago

Body Found Inside Burning Vehicle in Rowley Following Crash, DA's Office Says

This article tagged under:

Fall River
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us