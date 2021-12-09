Body Found in Water Near RI Restaurant

A person's body was found near a restaurant in the waters of Narragansett Bay near Bristol, Rhode Island, Thursday, police said.

Police and medical examiner staff are working to determine if the body is that of a woman who fell from a ferry in the bay this week.

The body was found in the water behind the Lobster Pot restaurant and recovered by a fire department boat, Bristol police said. Officers contacted Portsmouth police and the state medical examiner's office to see if the body -- whose gender wasn't immediately identified -- is that of the woman.

Portsmouth police had not have not received an update on the body's identification Thursday night.

The two towns are across the water from each other.

The search for the woman who fell off the ferry was suspended Tuesday, after Coast Guard crews spent 10 hours scanning 39 square nautical miles without finding her, officials have said.

The woman fell off the Prudence Island ferry about 6:30 p.m., Bristol's fire chief told NBC affiliate WJAR. It was unclear how the woman fell overboard and if she was wearing a lifejacket.

The ferry runs from Bristol to Prudence Island.

The water temperature at the Conimicut Light, inside the bay, was about 48 degrees Monday night, according to a NOAA reading.

#Update CG Cutter Coho is en route and will search throughout the night after relieving STA Castle Hill.



CG Air Station Cape Cod and CG STA Castle Hill will return to base and continue searching at first light. #SAR #NarragansettBay #RhodeIsland — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) December 7, 2021