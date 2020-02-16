Body of Missing Maine Woman Found in Car Submerged in Ossipee River

A missing Maine woman's body has been found submerged in her car in the Ossipee River, police say.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's office says that a passerby at the intersection of Federal Road and Elm Street in Parsonsfield spotted Sarah McCarthy’s vehicle just before 1 p.m. on Sunday, NBC affiliate WCSH-TV reports.

Evidence on scene indicates that 28-year-old McCarthy was traveling at a high rate of speed when she failed to navigate a turn, hitting a snowbank and plunging into the river.

McCarthy was last seen leaving the Fairgrounds Pizza and Pub in Cornish where she worked late Friday night.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's office says she had talked with family and friends by telephone shortly after leaving work but sounded very disorientated and claimed she was cold and did not know where she was.

Police tell WCSH-TV that McCarthy was on her way to meet friends in Conway, New Hampshire, but never arrived, prompting her friends and family to launch a huge search effort stretching from Sebago to Conway.

McCarthy's cause of death is under investigation by police and the Chief Medical Examiner's Office, WCSH-TV reports.