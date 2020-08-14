A body has been pulled from Boston Harbor at a pier near Black Falcon Cruise Terminal in the city's seaport, where a large police presence was seen Friday afternoon.

A body was seen being pulled from the water, where multiple law enforcement agencies were working Friday afternoon.

Massachusetts State Police had a dive team in the water in the area, according to a representative, who didn't immediately have more information about the investigation.

Boston police, Massport and Boston fire officials were also seen at the pier investigating.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.