Bomb Squad Responding to Bellingham House Fire, Possible Hand Grenades Inside

Authorities are on scene of a house fire in Bellingham, Massachusetts, where there are possible hand grenades inside the basement.

A bomb squad was responding to the Farm Street home, Bellingham's fire chief told NBC10 Boston.

The chief says he was told that the fire started in the kitchen. The building has suffered heavy damage.

The owner of the home was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.

NBC10 Boston has a crew on scene, and this story will be updated.