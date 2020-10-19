Bomb Threat Called in at Hingham Assisted Living Facility

A bomb threat was called in to an assisted living facility in Hingham, Massachusetts, Monday, police said.

Several cruisers arrived at the Linden Ponds Senior Residential Complex after the threat arrived by phone, according to Hingham police. No one has been injured.

Firefighters were also seen at the facility. First responders appeared to be examining vehicles on a road, but officials haven't offered any information about what type of threat they're looking into.

The entrance to the facility, off Route 53 near Weymouth, has been closed, police said, but residents are not being evacuated.

About 1,200 seniors live at Linden Ponds, police said.

Update-The senior residents here, approximately 1200, are NOT being evcauated at this time and are all safe. Investigation is active & continuing.

