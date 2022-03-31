Boston-Area Businessman Ernie Boch Jr. Giving Away 7,000 Gallons of Gas

Massachusetts auto dealer Ernie Boch Jr. will give away 7,000 gallons of gas at a gas station in his hometown of Norwood on Friday.

The givewaway will be held at 7 a.m. at Rojo Car Wash at 69 Providence Highway.

The gas giveaway was announced on The Greg Hill Show on WEEI on Thursday morning. Since Friday is April 1, Boch has apparently dubbed it "April Fuel's Day," but insists it is not an April Fool's Joke.

Breaking: The great @ErnieBochJr has informed us he is buying and giving away 7,000 gallons of gas for free tomorrow at 7am! Just come to Norwood’s Rojo Car Wash (https://t.co/3duh1lQPq9) and get a full tank on Ernie for April Fuel’s Day (no joke) — The Greg Hill Show (@TheGregHillShow) March 31, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No further details were released, but the giveaway comes at a time when many are struggling to fill their tanks due to rising gas prices in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine War.

The average gas price in Massachusetts actually dropped 2 cents from last week, averaging $4.24 a gallon, according to AAA. But that's still far higher than it was before the Ukraine conflict began.

One month ago, the average price of gas was $3.62 a gallon in Massachusetts and a year ago, it was $2.76 a gallon.

Though much smaller in scope, Boch's gas giveaway echoes a similar event in Chicago where local businessman Willie Wilson gave away a whopping $1 million worth of gas at dozens of stations across the city.