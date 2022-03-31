Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
gas prices

Boston-Area Businessman Ernie Boch Jr. Giving Away 7,000 Gallons of Gas

The giveaway will be held at 7 a.m. Friday at Rojo Car Wash in Norwood

Getty Images

Massachusetts auto dealer Ernie Boch Jr. will give away 7,000 gallons of gas at a gas station in his hometown of Norwood on Friday.

The givewaway will be held at 7 a.m. at Rojo Car Wash at 69 Providence Highway.

The gas giveaway was announced on The Greg Hill Show on WEEI on Thursday morning. Since Friday is April 1, Boch has apparently dubbed it "April Fuel's Day," but insists it is not an April Fool's Joke.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No further details were released, but the giveaway comes at a time when many are struggling to fill their tanks due to rising gas prices in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine War.

The average gas price in Massachusetts actually dropped 2 cents from last week, averaging $4.24 a gallon, according to AAA. But that's still far higher than it was before the Ukraine conflict began.

One month ago, the average price of gas was $3.62 a gallon in Massachusetts and a year ago, it was $2.76 a gallon.

Though much smaller in scope, Boch's gas giveaway echoes a similar event in Chicago where local businessman Willie Wilson gave away a whopping $1 million worth of gas at dozens of stations across the city.

More stories on high gas prices

Markets 20 hours ago

Everyone Is Worried About Gas Prices, But Diesel Is Driving Inflation More Than You Think

United States Mar 28

U.S.-EU Gas Deal Won't Be Enough to Replace Russian Supply, Says Former U.S. Energy Secretary

gas prices Mar 26

Why Gas Prices Have Soared in America

This article tagged under:

gas pricesNorwoodWEEIErnie Boch Jr.rojo car wash
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us