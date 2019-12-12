Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Boston Marathon bombing

Boston Bomber’s Lawyers to Argue in Federal Court for New Trial

Dzhokhar Tsarnaev's attorney will also fight to have his death sentence overturned

By Jeff Saperstone and Karla Rendon-Alvarez

By Jeff Saperstone and Karla Rendon-Alvarez

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Attorneys for convicted Boston Marathon bomber, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, will appear before a federal judge on Thursday to plead for a new trial for their client and have his death sentence overturned.

Oral arguments are scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. at Moakley Federal Courthouse, where Tsarnaev’s lawyers will argue that their client’s rights to a fair trial were violated.

The defendant’s lawyers argue that it was impossible to get a fair jury in Boston because they say the region was traumatized by the attack and the jury was familiar with the broad details. Prosecutors, however, say an impartial jury was carefully selected for his trial.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

dog rescue 60 mins ago

Dramatic Video Shows Man Rescue Dog With Leash Caught in Elevator

car crash 3 hours ago

Driver Injured When Car Slams Into Brockton Home

Tsarnaev, who was convicted of carrying out the deadly April 15, 2013 attack along with his brother, is currently on death row in Colorado. He is not expected to appear in court on Thursday.

More than 260 people were injured and three people died when Tsarnaev and his brother, Tamerlan Tsarnaev, planted the explosions at the marathon finish line.

This article tagged under:

Boston Marathon bombingMassachusettsFederal CourtDzhokhar Tsarnaevappeal
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Auto Scene Politics U.S. & World Weird
Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us