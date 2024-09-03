Boston brewery that had been slated for closure will remain open after all

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Early last month, it was reported that a local brewery was planning to close down, and another brewery would be taking over its space. Now we have learned that this won't be happening after all.

According to an article from Universal Hub, Distraction Brewing Company in Roslindale Square is no longer looking to close, with a Facebook post from the business saying the following:

A few weeks ago, we announced that 13 Volt Brewing would be taking over operations at Distraction Brewing. Today, we need to inform you that, due to personal circumstances, the owner of 13 Volt Brewing will not be able to complete the sale, and we will continue operations as usual. We understand this was a difficult decision for them and wish them the best. After years of adapting to the changing landscape, this will be our biggest pivot yet. We hope you'll be patient with us as we restaff and settle back into operations. Our staff have been wonderful throughout this process, and even though some have moved on, their support has been unwavering. We'd also like to express our gratitude to one of our original brewers, Macon, for returning part-time to help us out on his days off. Thank you all for your support over the years and especially during the last few months. We look forward to continuing to bring you great beer and good times at Distraction!

Distraction Brewing Company first opened its doors five years ago.

The address for Distraction Brewing is 2 Belgrade Avenue, Roslindale, MA, 02131. The website for Distraction can be found at https://www.distractionbrewingco.com/

