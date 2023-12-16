dorchester

Boston celebrates Pop Warner Championship with Dorchester parade

The parade will be starting on TechBoston Academy on 9 Peacevale Rd and will finish at Berkshire Partners Blue Hill Boys & Girls Club on 15 Talbot Ave.

The City of Boston will be celebrating the Dorchester Elite Eagles football team and the Boston Lady Raiders cheerleaders with a parade on Talbot Ave. in Dorchester on Saturday.

The parade will be starting at around 2 p.m. on TechBoston Academy on 9 Peacevale Rd and will finish at Berkshire Partners Blue Hill Boys & Girls Club on 15 Talbot Ave.

The Eagles and Lady Raiders both won their divisions earlier this month at the national Pop Warner Championship in Florida.

A big congratulations to the 14 and under Dorchester Eagles football team, who won the Division 1 national title. The Eagles are the first Boston team to ever win a national championship in any age or weight category.
The Dorchester Eagles U14 Pop Warner football team brought the national championship to Boston and made history in the process.

This team of eighth graders didn't just win in Florida, they dominated — finishing the championship game 20 to nothing.

"This is special to a lot of us because we tried so many years over and over and over — came up short. But we never gave up," said Dorchester Elite Eagles Pop Warner president and coach Terry "Beefy" Cousins.

Cousins and coach Tony Hurston have mentored Dorchester's Pop Warner players on and off the field for nearly three decades each.

They said this year, the boys' poise, hard work and desire to win as a team was the key to bringing home the trophy.

This article tagged under:

dorchesterMassachusettsBostonPop Warner
