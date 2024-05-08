Boston City Council considers how to address antisemitism

The conversation around antisemitism stretches from Washington, D.C., to Boston City Hall. Councilors considered a resolution on Wednesday recognizing Jewish American Heritage Month while writing that rising antisemitism across the United States and the globe needs to be acknowledged.

“This is an imperative to care for all, but particularly the most vulnerable,” said District 8 Councilor Sharon Durkan.

“It is important that we guard against and denounce rising antisemitism,” said Boston City Council President Ruthzee Louijeune.

Twelve of 13 councilors in attendance approved the resolution, but District 2 representative Ed Flynn feels a deeper conversation is needed.

Flynn filed a separate resolution, specifically denouncing acts of antisemitism at demonstrations across Massachusetts.

“Boston as you know has a huge number of students throughout the city. Many of them are Jewish. We should be a welcoming city,” Flynn said.

Even so, the two resolutions were deemed redundant, and under council rules, only the first to file moves forward. That parliamentary protocol set Flynn’s proposal aside and left a rift over how to approach the issue moving forward.

Flynn did vote in favor of the other resolution and plans to continue to advocate for more conversation in the days ahead.