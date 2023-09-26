Boston City Council elections: The battle for District 5

A historic race is unfolding in Boston City Council's District 5.

Incumbent Ricardo Arroyo was ousted by voters in September's preliminary election, leaving Enrique Pepén and José Ruiz on the November ballot.

"I applaud them for wanting change," said Ruiz speaking about District 5 voters.

"It came to fruition and the hard work paid off," said Pepén.

The pair come with their own unique experiences. Pepen worked for former Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, former Congressman Joe Kennedy and most recently served as Mayor Michelle Wu's director of neighborhood services.

"I am the person helping to find solutions, I am the person that's going to help them make it work," said Pepén.

Ruiz brings decades of experience as a Boston Police officer and a community advocate.

"Ask me about how I founded South End Baseball, ask me how I founded the Latino law enforcement group in Boston," said Ruiz.

NBC10 Boston asked each candidate about several critical issues facing the city, including the unfolding crisis at Mass and Cass.

"Relocation is the answer to rehabilitation," said Ruiz, "We need to reopen those islands."

"They are humans we're dealing, their lives are at stake," said Pepén.

Turning to the issue of police reform:

"Here in Boston we have one of the highest favorability towards police in the whole United States. I hate it when we're painted with the same brush," said Ruiz.

As well as growing concerns over violent crime in the city.

"I want to have a partnership with parents, the police department, with the nonprofits that are doing the work to find out how we can work on this together," said Pepén.

Both candidates are vying to join a City Council that some say has become too dysfunctional. Pepén and Ruiz each say they can address that issue and create more cooperation between the different district representatives.

"It's a small city, so I need to make sure we're all working together," said Pepén.

"The city is not in chaos but it is in flux. The sooner our leaders understand that the sooner we can get back on the same page," said Ruiz.

Election Day is November 7 and voters can visit Boston.gov to register before heading to the polls.