Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
basketball

Boston College Fires Men's Basketball Coach Jim Christian

The Eagles are 3-13 this season with just one win in 10 Atlantic Coast Conference games

By The Associated Press

Head coach Jim Christian of the Boston College Eagles looks on against the Syracuse Orange during the second half at the Carrier Dome on February 9, 2019, in Syracuse, New York. Syracuse defeated Boston College 67-56.
Rich Barnes/Getty Images

Boston College fired basketball coach Jim Christian on Monday with three weeks left in his seventh season.

The Eagles are 3-13 this season with just one win in 10 Atlantic Coast Conference games. Assistant Scott Spinelli will serve as interim head coach for the rest of the season.

"I know that Jim gave everything that he had into leading our program and mentoring our student-athletes,'' said athletic director Pat Kraft, who inherited Christian from his predecessors. "Ultimately, the program is not headed in the right direction and though I hesitate to make a midseason coaching change in any sport, now is the right time for us to look forward."

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

coronavirus 12 mins ago

UK COVID Variant in Mass.: Everything You Need to Know

MASS PIKE 2 hours ago

Authorities ID Man Killed By Tractor-Trailer on Mass. Pike

Under Christian, the Eagles were 78-132 and 26-94 in the ACC.

This article tagged under:

basketballBoston College
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us