Latest women's march set for Saturday on Boston Common

Another edition of the Women's March is set to take place Saturday at Boston Common, days before the second inauguration of President Donald Trump.

Women's marches are taking place across the country ahead of the inauguration — the events have been held through the Trump era, with rallygoers calling for equal rights, equal pay and justice for women nationwide.

Boston's event is called, "Women’s March: People’s March Boston 2025." Among the speakers on the schedule are city councilors from Boston, Cambridge and Somerville, as well as representatives from Planned Parenthood, the MA Trans Political Coalition, podcasters and more.

Hundreds of people are expected, according to the event's organizers, New England Independence Campaign, Ranked Choice Boston and Voter Choice Massachusetts.

Tracy Murphy says she planned the Boston women's march so that no matter what happens on Nov. 6, she knows she gave it her all.

Another march was held days before the election in November, with hundreds turning out in Boston in support of Vice President Kamala Harris.

Organizers of the event at a national level have said that the rebrand to The People's March is part of an attempt to broaden their base.