‘Crazy Flames’: Multi-Alarm Fire Engulfs 3-Family Home in Dorchester

One woman was able to escape before heavy fire engulfed a three-family home in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood early Friday morning.

The woman, who is in her 60s, was inside the 77 Romsey Street home when flames broke out around 4 a.m. She lives in the triple decker by herself, according to Chief of Operations Andre Stallworth, who says there were "extreme hoarding conditions" inside the home.

It's unclear if the woman suffered any injuries.

Heavy fire knocked down. Companies are using church rakes from the adjacent building to help with the overhauling. pic.twitter.com/qcxg99rmEJ — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 6, 2020

The Boston Fire Department knocked down the heavy fire around 5:30 a.m. and remains on scene to chase the hot spots.

Flames could be seen shooting from the roof and the back of the home when the fire reached three alarms. Officials confirm most of the fire was concentrated on the third floor.

Chief Stallworth says the hoarding conditions on all three floors made it very difficult to fight the fire, and a concern was that all of the material could cause a collapse of the home once water started pouring into the building.

"Because there was so much material in there, we always have to think about collapse and overflooding the building. Because now all that stock and all that material, whether it be newspapers, clothing, it holds water," Stallworth said. "So that starts us thinking about you know about thousands and thousands of gallons of water in there and we don't want our people to be in there when we have to try to put these fires out."

Both buildings on either side were evacuated as a precaution, given how close together the structures are. There was very little damage to those two buildings, Stallworth said.

Nearby residents were also concerned that the fire could easily spread to other homes given the close proximity.

"Entire house was just up in crazy flames, God knows how high above the house," said Emma Miller, who lives around the corner and was woken up by all of the sirens.

At approximately 04:00 heavy fire from a 3 family at 77 Romsey St Dor this is now a 3rd alarm pic.twitter.com/YFETQGNHK7 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 6, 2020

As flames engulfed the home, crews were ordered to leave the building to fight the multi-alarm fire from the outside.

Firefighters surrounded the home as they worked to prevent the fire from spreading to any adjacent homes.

Heavy fire on throughout the building all members are ordered out of the building pic.twitter.com/DRcFjdV1fn — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 6, 2020

All companies are working at the 3 alarm fire at 77 Romsey St. As the fire engulfed the building they have moved to a defensive position to try to contain the fire pic.twitter.com/tLPoaWyHg8 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 6, 2020

There were no injuries to any firefighters.

Chief Stallworth says the building is a total loss and damages are estimated at $400,000 to $500,000.

It's unclear what caused the fire at this time, but the woman who lives inside the home is talking with fire investigators as they work to determine the cause.

The attack continues as companies surround the fire building to prevent the fire from spreading to any adjacent building. Multiple deck guns and large Diameter hose line deployed all companies working pic.twitter.com/87KKByb1qF — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 6, 2020

The fire remains under investigation.