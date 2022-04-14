Boston Health Commission Urges Safety in Coming Days With COVID Cases Rising

We’re about to start a busy stretch in Boston with the Red Sox home opener, the holy holidays of Easter, Passover and Ramadan, and then the Boston Marathon and school vacation next week.

There’s a lot to look forward to, but the threat of COVID still persists.

The Boston Public Health Commission and the State Department of Health reminding everyone to get vaccinated and take the steps to minimize your exposure.

In Boston, COVID-19 cases have increased. Community positivity is up to 6.2 percent.

The city’s data showing people between ages 20-30 have the highest case rate.

The state’s health commissioner, Margret Cooke, says the reality is there’s going to be fluctuations in the covid variations and rates of transmission.

“The good news is we are not back where we were in the surge… with Omicron, BA2 is a variant of Omicron, but we’re still seeing relatively low numbers here in MA.”

State is incentivizing getting a vaccine or booster. There are 10 locations around the Commonwealth where you can get vaccinated, boosted and get free tickets. A similar effort was done in February. Click here for more information.