HOUR BY HOUR: When will snow arrive in your part of Mass., NH?

A powerful nor'easter is bearing down on the Boston area Wednesday and Thursday, set to bring widespread precipitation — rain for many and a wintry mix or snow for some, especially in the Worcester hills and New Hampshire.

The NBC Forecast System shows the system move into the region at the start of the morning commute Wednesday, dropping widespread rain by noon.

Snow will creep down from southern New Hampshire into northern parts of Massachusetts, then into Boston after nightfall, where most people north of the Mass. Pike have a chance for seeing some April snow, according to the forecast

Here's an hourly look at the storm hitting Mass. and NH Wednesday:

NBC10 Boston A nor'easter storm moving into Greater Boston on the morning of Wednesday, April 3, 2024, according to the NBC forecast system.

NBC10 Boston Rain reaching Boston and snow arriving in New Hampshire late morning on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, according to the NBC forecast system.

NBC10 Boston Rain is expected to be widespread across Boston, with a wintry mix in Worcester and into southern New Hampshire, in the early afternoon of Wednesday, April 3, 2024, according to the NBC forecast system.

NBC10 Boston Wintry mix reaching toward Boston amid a storm on the afternoon of Wednesday, April 3, 2024, according to the NBC forecast system.

NBC10 Boston Wintry mix reaching toward Boston amid a storm on the evening of Wednesday, April 3, 2024, according to the NBC forecast system.

NBC10 Boston Snow reaching into the northern Boston area during a storm on the night of Wednesday, April 3, 2024, according to the NBC forecast system.

