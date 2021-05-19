Boston Just Designated This Neighborhood as ‘Little Saigon'

A part of Fields Corner in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood has been designated as the Boston Little Saigon Cultural District, an area that will highlight Vietnamese American culture and honor the city’s history of immigrant experiences.

“This area of Dorchester has long been a hub for Vietnamese American culture and community, and it’s great to see the vibrancy and diversity of the neighborhood recognized in this way,” Boston Mayor Kim Janey said. “I look forward to seeing the cultural district inspire residents and visitors to support local businesses, try new restaurants, and participate in arts and cultural events happening in the neighborhood.”

The designation means the city will receive from the National Endowment for the Arts to cultivate arts and culture in the neighborhood.

The move comes after a 2019 resolution by Boston City Council, the Mass Cultural Council voted to formalize the area as a cultural district, the mayor’s office said Thursday.

“This is one of 63 grants nationwide that the agency has approved in this category to support projects that integrate arts, culture, and design activities into efforts that strengthen communities by advancing local economic, physical, and/or social outcomes, ultimately laying the groundwork for sustainable systems change,” the mayor’s office said.

The district is hoping to establish the area as a tourist destination, attract new businesses and serve as a hub for Vietnamese American events, programs and organizations.

Boston currently has three cultural districts: the Fenway Cultural District, the Roxbury Cultural District and the Latin Quarter Cultural District in Jamaica Plain.