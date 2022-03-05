Local

Boston Lifts Majority of Indoor Mask Mandate Saturday

There are still several exceptions to the lifting of the mandate in the city

By Jake Levin

Effective Saturday, the city of Boston has lifted the majority of its indoor mask mandate, regardless of vaccination status.

The order, as unanimously voted upon Tuesday by the Boston Public Health Commission, applies to indoor public spaces such gyms, bars and restaurants, museums and entertainment venues.

However, masks will still be required at Boston Public Schools, and masks are still being recommended in buildings where vulnerable populations are served, including Boston Public Library branches and Boston Centers for Youth & Families community centers.

Individual businesses may still choose to require patrons to wear face coverings as well. Businesses may still choose to require employees to wear face coverings.

"I’m grateful that our city is ready to take this step in our recovery thanks to the hard work and commitment of residents keeping our communities safe over many, many months," said Mayor Michelle Wu said in a statement Tuesday.

Here's a quick guide to wear masks will and won't be required as of Saturday:

No masks required

  • Gyms
  • Bars and restaurants
  • Museums
  • Entertainment venues

Masks required

  • Public transportation
  • Health care and congregate care settings
  • Boston Public Schools

Massachusetts reported 900 new COVID-19 cases on Friday in its last report of the week, along with 23 new deaths. The seven-day positivity rate was 1.82 percent. In Boston, 2,792 new cases have been reported over the last 14 days and the seven-day positivity rate was at 1.84 percent.

The Associated Press and State House News Service contributed to this report.

