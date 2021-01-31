Boston Man Accused of Assaulting State Trooper Faces Numerous Charges

A man accused of violently assaulting a Massachusetts state trooper early Saturday is facing numerous charges for his alleged actions.

Devin Fuller, 29, of Boston, was initially pulled over after he was clocked going 81 mph in a 55 mph zone on Interstate 93 southbound in Randolph, Massachusetts, around 2:27 a.m. Saturday, authorities said.

A Massachusetts state trooper followed Fuller onto Route 24 southbound toward Stoughton, police said, where Fuller was stopped. Upon being pulled over, it was discovered Fuller had been driving with a suspended license stemming from an immediate threat notification three days earlier.

Fuller refused to exit his vehicle when asked, state police said. The trooper who pulled Fuller over attempted to grab the suspect's arm to remove him from the vehicle, police said, pulling him from the vehicle because the trooper feared Fuller could be retrieving a weapon from the center console.

Once outside the vehicle, Fuller allegedly struck the trooper repeatedly and dragged him to the ground.

Back on his feet, the trooper was allegedly grabbed by Fuller and pushed 15 to 20 feet into oncoming traffic, causing a driver to switch lanes to avoid striking the trooper, authorities said. Fuller and the trooper continued fighting on the ground, police said, as Fuller allegedly tried to grab the trooper's weapon.

An off-duty trooper who was driving by observed the fracas and pulled over to provide assistance. At this point, Fuller is said to have sped off in his car, at speeds around 140 mph, weaving across lanes before exiting onto Route 139 in Stoughton.

After calling for backup, the trooper, who'd pursued Fuller, noticed him pull off into an industrial park. A Massachusetts State Police K-9 unit and the trooper who had been assaulted pursued Fuller through a wooded area, police said, before he was finally placed under arrest by Stoughton police behind a Hampton Inn & Suites on Page Street.

A search of Fuller's car revealed a bottle of Hydrocodone pills, a small amount of marijuana and three THC edible packets, authorities said. Plastic bags consistent with packaging and distribution of illegal narcotics were also discovered, according to police.

Fuller, who was ordered held on $50,000 cash bail, was transferred to Ash Street Jail in New Bedford. He is facing a list of charges including assault with intent to murder, assault and battery on a police officer, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, failure to stop for police, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, possession of a Class D narcotic with intent to distribute, possession of a Class C narcotic with intent to distribute, operating after license suspension, speeding and disturbing the peace.

He is due to appear in Stoughton District Court on Monday. It is unclear if he has an attorney.

The trooper who was injured was treated for contusions and lacerations to his head and upper body and a lower body injury at Milton Hospital. No update has been given on his condition.

Fuller declined medical attention, authorities said.