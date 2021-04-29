Boston Man Who Allegedly Uploaded Child Porn to Google Account Faces Charges

A Boston man is facing federal charges over images of child pornography authorities say he kept on his cellphone and in a Google Photos account.

Robinson Alberto Baez-Nova, a 37-year-old from Jamaica Plain, was held in jail after facing one charge each of receiving and possessing child pornography in federal court in Boston Wednesday, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Massachusetts.

Police received 13 National Center for Missing and Exploited Children CyberTipline reports associated with a Google account and email addresses linked to Baez-Nova, prosecutors said. The reports allegedly showed that Baez-Nova's account uploaded suspected child pornography to his Google Photos account between November 2018 and August 2020.

Prosecutors also said a search of Baez-Nova's cellphone revealed images and videos of child pornography, and that he allegedly received exploitative content on a WhatsApp group message on March 14, 2019.

Baez-Nova's detention hearing is scheduled for May 5. It is unclear whether he has an attorney.

If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison for each of the charges against him.