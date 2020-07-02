WATCH LIVE: Boston Mayor Gives Coronavirus Update Ahead of July 4 Weekend

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is expected to update the public on the city's response to the coronavirus pandemic ahead of the July 4 weekend.

Walsh was scheduled to hold a press conference at 10:30 a.m.

The holiday weekend comes as the city navigates reopening its economy at a time when coronavirus metrics have stabilized in Massachusetts, but cases surge around the country.

In a series of tweets earlier this week, Walsh urged Bostonians to practice social distancing during the holiday weekend.

Normally, heading into the #FourthofJuly weekend, I would be talking about grilling safety and violence prevention. Those are important issues, and I’m sharing those messages again this week. — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) June 29, 2020

Those planning to have a cookout should invite only a small group of people, wear masks and practice social distancing. Those who go out an encounter large crowds should change their plans and go someplace social distancing is possible.

Walsh echoed the message during an interview on CNN Wednesday.

"Why would we want to risk all of what we are doing here and potentially have to shut down the economy again by people being irresponsible in some cases for their own health?" Walsh said.

As of Wednesday, the city had reported 13,467 cases, including 708 fatalities.

Since Massachusetts reported its first death, it became one of the hardest-hit states in the nation. But its rates of infection have fallen since the peak of the surge in mid-April, and its daily updates are now consistently lower, something that's enabled Baker to partially reopen the state.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of NIAID and member of the White House coronavirus task force, addressed the growing number of virus cases across the U.S. Fauci urged Americans to do their part in stopping the spread, saying, “A risk for you is not just isolated to you because if you get infected, you are part, innocently or inadvertently, of propagating the dynamic process of a pandemic.”

Elsewhere, however, the cases have spiked. Numerous states have moved to roll back some of their reopening measures, including Arizona, Texas, Florida, Virginia and California, which have have taken steps to re-close beaches and bars.

Massachusetts is in the second step of Phase 2 of the state's 4-phased reopening plan. It allows indoor dining to begin, increases capacity at offices from 25% to 50% and allows retailers to open fitting rooms, though by appointment only.