Boston Mayor Walsh to Provide Update on Coronavirus Response

The mayor last week announced Boston won't allow large-scale events like parades and festivals over the summer

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh was scheduled to update the public on the city's response to the novel coronavirus, Monday.

Walsh was expected to hold a press conference at 1 p.m.

As of Sunday, the city had reported 11,047 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, including 525 fatalities.

The scheduled remarks come after Wash last week announced that no large-scale events, such as parades and festivals, would be allowed to take place over the summer due to the pandemic. The restrictions are effective through Labor Day.

Thousands of people enjoyed a performance by the Boston Pops as well as a firework show as part of Boston's annual Fourth of July celebrations.

Smaller events will be reviewed by the city on a case-by-case basis, the mayor said, but he suggested that anyone planning events that bring people into close contact, like concerts, begin trying to find alternatives now. And Walsh's office confirmed that any public events that require a city permit are canceled for the summer.

Walsh gave that "bittersweet" news, which he said was a "public health decision," shortly after the Boston Pops Orchestra announced it wouldn't be holding its annual July 4 "Fireworks Spectacular" this year.

As for the rest of Massachusetts, Gov. Charlie Baker didn't say Friday whether large-scale events would be allowed or not, only saying he would be talking with mayors statewide about them and that he understands why Walsh made his announcement.

Walsh says Boston's coronavirus "curve is slowly bending," but the city has much more to do before it's safe to reopen.

One step the city is taking is expanding its testing capability to 1,500 per day by next week, Walsh said, a goal he reiterated Friday. About 5% of the city's population has now been tested, he said.

