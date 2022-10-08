Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
coronavirus in massachusetts

Boston Officials Report Elevated Virus Levels in Wastewater

By The Associated Press

Boston health officials said Friday they’re concerned about elevated levels of the coronavirus in the city’s wastewater.

The concentration of the virus increased by 3.1% over the past week and by nearly 100% over the past two weeks, according to the Boston Public Health Commission.

New COVID-19 cases in Boston have decreased slightly over the past week, though the data does not include positive results from at-home tests, the commission said. Boston hospitals had 170 new COVID-19 hospital admissions.

The public health commissioner says increases in COVID-19 related hospitalizations, combined with flu season, would cause “major strain” on Boston’s health care system.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

coronavirus in massachusetts
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us