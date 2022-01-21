Local

BOSTON

Boston Police Ask for Help Finding Girl, 13, Last Seen Leaving School

Nyla Freeman, 13, was last seen 3:45 p.m. Friday leaving the Irving Middle School, Boston police said

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Boston police

The Boston Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a 13-year-old girl who was last seen leaving her middle school Friday afternoon.

Boston police say Nyla Freeman, of Roxbury, was last seen around 3:45 p.m. when she was leaving the Irving Middle School, located at 105 Cummins Highway.

Nyla is 5’2” tall and weighs 110 pounds. Her hair is in a ponytail and one side is blonde.

Police said the teen often takes MBTA bus #30 home and was last seen wearing a black North Face coat and carrying a black Nike backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 617-343-5619.

