South Boston

2 Officers Hurt as Police Cruiser Rolls Over in South Boston, Officials Say

Footage from the scene shows a police cruiser and a school bus at a taped-off intersection

By Asher Klein

A damaged school bus and Boston police cruiser at the scene of a crash in Dorchester on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021.
NBC10 Boston

A Boston police cruiser rolled over after being involved in an accident in South Boston Friday, officials said.

The incident took place near the intersection of Dorchester Street and Old Colony Avenue, according to the Boston Police Department. Two officers inside the cruiser were transported to a local hospital.

No other information was immediately available, but footage from the scene shows a police cruiser and a small school bus at a taped-off intersection.

The bus has damage to its hood and the cruiser to its side.

A damaged school bus and Boston police cruiser at the scene of a crash in Dorchester on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021.
NBC10 Boston
A damaged school bus and Boston police cruiser at the scene of a crash in South Boston on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone on board the bus was hurt.

This article will be updated when more information is available.

