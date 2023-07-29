Boston police looking for missing 14-year-old girl

Police in Boston are asking for the public's help in their search for a 14-year-old girl who has been missing for a week from the city's Dorchester neighborhood.

Boston police say Olivia Bird was last seen on Saturday, July 22, in the area of E Cottage Street. She is described as approximately 5’4” tall, with blonde hair and a scar on her forehead.

Bird is known to frequent the areas of Mary-Ellen McCormack development and Moakley Park, as well as several Target stores, including at the South Bay Mall, Park Street, Corona Street, and the North Quincy location.

Anyone with information regarding the teen's whereabouts is asked call 911 or detectives at 617-343-4335.