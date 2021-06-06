Local

Boston Police: Man Found With Life-Threatening Injuries in Mattapan

Police responded to a report near Blue Hill Avenue early Sunday morning

An investigation is underway after police found a man with life-threatening injures in Boston’s Mattapan neighborhood Sunday morning.

At approximately 2:01 a.m. on Sunday, Boston Police say they responded to a call for a man near 1200 Blue Hill Avenue in Mattapan.

When officers arrived, they say they found an adult man on the sidewalk suffering from an apparent head trauma.

The victim, whose identity has not been publicized, was transferred to a local-area hospital for treatment.

