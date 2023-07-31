Boston police officer injured in crash on Route 1A

A Boston police officer was taken to the hospital Saturday after being involved in a crash on Route 1A in East Boston.
Boston police say the officer was in their department cruiser when the single-vehicle crash occurred at McClellan Highway and Curtis Street just before 6 p.m.
The officer's injuries are considered non-life threatening.
Further information was not released, including what caused the officer to crash.
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.