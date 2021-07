Police in Boston are looking for a missing teenager from Dorchester.

Janira Perez, 14, was last seen around 10:30 p.m. Saturday on Cunard Way, the Boston Police Department said Monday.

Perez is described as being a Hispanic female who is about 5 feet tall with a thin build, brown eyes and black hair, police said.

When she was last seen, Perez was wearing a sweater and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-343-4328.