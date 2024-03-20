Boston

Boston police searching for two missing 12-year-old boys

They were last seen around 5 p.m. in the area of Damon Place, police said

By Marc Fortier

Boston Police

Boston police are searching for two 12-year-old boys who have been missing since Tuesday.

Police said 12-year-olds Jakiel Shakur and Jaliel Shakur, of Hyde Park, were last seen around 5 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Damon Place.

They are described as 5'3" tall, with dreadlocks, and might be in the area of Homestead Street.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Boston police detectives at 617-343-5607. Anonymous tips can be called in to the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word "TIP" to 27463.

