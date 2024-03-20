Boston police searching for two missing 12-year-old boys

Boston police are searching for two 12-year-old boys who have been missing since Tuesday.

Police said 12-year-olds Jakiel Shakur and Jaliel Shakur, of Hyde Park, were last seen around 5 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Damon Place.

They are described as 5'3" tall, with dreadlocks, and might be in the area of Homestead Street.

BPD Missing Person Alert: 12-Year-Old Jakiel Shakur and Jaliel Shakur of Hyde Park https://t.co/uIuYxb4Hdv pic.twitter.com/mmrUJY0QdL — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) March 20, 2024

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Boston police detectives at 617-343-5607. Anonymous tips can be called in to the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word "TIP" to 27463.