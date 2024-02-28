Boston police seek missing 15-year-old Dorchester girl

The Boston Police Department is looking for a teenager who has been missing since last week.

Police said Wednesday that 15-year-old Rebekah Balbuena of Dorchester was last seen around 6 p.m. Friday in the Whitfield Street area.

When she was last seen, Balbuena was wearing black jeans, a black tank top, a black jacket and a white sweatshirt with a "NASA" logo.

Police did not give a physical description of Balbuena, but shared a photo.

Authorities say that the teen has mental health issues, but that this is the first time she has not returned home.

Balbuena frequents the parks on Claiborne Street and Park Street in Dorchester, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-343-4328 or dial 911. Anonymous tips can also be left by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting "TIP" to 27463.