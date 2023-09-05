Boston

Boston police seek missing 76-year-old man from South End

Boston Police Department

Police in Boston are looking for a 76-year-old man who has been missing since Monday.

The Boston Police Department asked for the public's help Tuesday finding Fernando Rocha of the city's South End.

Rocha was last seen around 5:30 p.m. Monday on the 300 block of Massachusetts Avenue, police said.

Authorities describe Rocha as a 5'10 man of Cape Verdean descent. He has a medium build, dark skin and short grey hair with a mustache, police said. Rocha wears glasses.

When he was last seen, police say Rocha was wearing a black and blue hat, blue jeans, a brown belt, black shoes and a green shirt with buttons.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-343-5619 or dial 911. Anonymous tips can also be left by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting "TIP" to 27463.

