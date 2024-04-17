Boston police seek missing Dorchester man

Police in Boston are looking for a Dorchester man who has been missing since this weekend.

The Boston Police Department said Wednesday that 31-year-old Dovany Pardovany was last seen around 10 a.m. Sunday in the Jacobs Street area.

Pardovany is described as being a 6-7, 315-pound Black man with brown eyes, a curly Afro and a beard, police said.

When he was last seen, Pardovany was wearing black jeans, a black jacket, a black backpack and white sneakers.

Police say Pardovany suffers from mental health issues and can be aggressive.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-343-4712 or dial 911. Anonymous tips can also be left by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting "TIP" to 27463.