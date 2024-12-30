Boston police seek Roxbury woman missing since last weekend

Police are searching for a Boston woman who has been missing for over a week.

The Boston Police Department said Monday that it was searching for 50-year-old Maria Ines Goncalves of Roxbury, last seen on Maywood Street on Dec. 21.

Goncalves is described as being a Black woman, about 5 feet tall and 145 pounds, with brown eyes, short black hair and a thin build.

When she was last seen, police say she was wearing a black hat, a black jacket, grey cargo pants and sneakers with red and white.

Police say Goncalves is reported to have mental health complications.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-343-4275 or dial 911. Anonymous tips can also be left by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting "TIP" to 27463.