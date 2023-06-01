Boston Police Seek Suspects in Machete Attack

Boston police are searching for two men wanted in connection with a machete attack last month.
The men pictured above are believed involved in an attack around Tremont Street and Temple Place - near the Boston Common and Downtown Crossing - just before 9 a.m. on May 23. The victim suffered serious injuries when two of the suspects allegedly attacked him with a machete.
The first suspect is described as having short hair and was wearing a grey trench coat style jacket, dark pants and white shoes. The second also had short hair and was shirtless, wearing white pants and dark-colored shoes.
Anyone who recognizes the suspects or who has other information on the case is asked to call District A-1 Detectives at (617) 343-4571 or the anonymous CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS.
