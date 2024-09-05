Boston

Police respond to serious crash near Logan airport

It’s unclear at this time what caused the crash or if anyone was injured

By Staff Reports

NBC10 Boston

Police responded to a serious crash near Boston Logan International Airport early Thursday morning.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. on Transportation Way.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Video shows the vehicle facing a cement wall with its front end damaged.

It's unclear at this time what caused the crash or if anyone was injured.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.

More Massachusetts news

Revere 8 hours ago

‘Nowhere to go': Tenants must move out of condemned Revere high-rise

Massachusetts 18 hours ago

Gov. Healey announces new leader for embattled Massachusetts State Police

Gloucester 10 hours ago

Competing narratives amid police investigation into trans teen assault in Gloucester

This article tagged under:

Boston
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us