Police respond to serious crash near Logan airport

Police responded to a serious crash near Boston Logan International Airport early Thursday morning.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. on Transportation Way.

Video shows the vehicle facing a cement wall with its front end damaged.

It's unclear at this time what caused the crash or if anyone was injured.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.