Boston Woman's RomCom Dream Comes True After Viral TikTok

A young woman from Boston is living out her own version of her favorite romantic comedy.

What started out as a joking post on TikTok that went viral has worked out better than Grace Gagnon ever dreamed -- she is in England, exchanging homes with a new life-long friend in a real-life version of the movie "The Holiday."

"It's a match made in heaven," Gagnon said of Flo, who will soon be headed to Boston to stay in Gagnon's apartment.

It all started earlier this month, when Gagnon was watching the movie and was hit by inspiration. The 25-year-old posted a video of her waterfront apartment, asking, "Anyone in England want to switch places for the holiday?"

After it racked up millions of views and likes, she told NBC10 Boston that she got responses taking her up on the offer that she decided, "I have to do this."

She chose Flo, who is 22, and flew to London to meet her.

"I sent Grace a DM and, to be honest, I didn't expect her to reply. I just thought, 'Why not?'" she explained.

Gagnon couldn't believe it, either: "It actually feels like a dream right now. I posted the video three weeks ago and suddenly I’m planning a trip to England last minute. Nuts!" she said on the TODAY show.

Soon Flo willcome to Boston, wher eshe plans to see a Celtics game and go through a to-do list Gagnon prepared.

For anyone wondering whether it could have been dangerous, Gagnon said she did do a throughout background check on Flo -- security deposits were exchanged -- to make sure neither would trash each other's home.