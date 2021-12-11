TikTok Swap Joke Goes Viral, Could Become Romcom Reality

A Boston woman's life changed -- in an instant.

“It’s such a TikTok story!” she said.

Grace Gagnon posted a video on the social media platform after watching The Holiday, a Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet holiday romcom that tells the story of two women troubled with guy problems swapping homes in each other's countries, where they meet a local guy and fall in love.

“The other night I was just scrolling TikTok, and I had an idea to use The Holiday theme music and post this video as a joke showcasing my apartment,” she said.

The joke soon turned serious.

“I had so many requests on my Instagram and on TikTok," she said. "People sending me photos and videos and descriptions of where they live that I was like 'Oh my God, I have to do this.'”

Her home swapping options range from the English countryside to London's city streets -- and beyond.

“I’m also getting some options in Scotland and Ireland," she said. "Northern Ireland is a contender for me. Someone offered up their cozy cottage. It’s right next to a pub!”

The swapping of homes is all but secured. The looming question is whether love awaits across the pond.

“If I met a really handsome man and it was intriguing to me. I mean heck! I’d be ready for my Cameron Diaz moment," she said. "But I’m not going into the experience with that in mind. I just want to go and have fun, make some new friends, if possible, and if someone appealing comes along then, you know what? I’m in!”

Gagnon is going to have background checks and security deposits exchanged to ensure responsibility for whomever stays in her home